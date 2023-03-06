Probe Into Engagement Of Guest Teachers Found No Irregularities: Delhi Education Minister

Delhi Education Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Monday said a probe ordered by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena into engagement of guest teachers in city government schools has found no irregularities.

According to the probe report, there was no "ghost teacher" and that documents of only 109 guest teachers were "incomplete", he said.

No immediate reaction was available from the LG's office on the matter.

In September 2022, the Delhi LG had ordered an internal inquiry into alleged irregularities in the engagement of guest teachers in city government schools and embezzlement of funds through payment of salaries to "ghost teachers".

"The LG's probe report found nothing such as 'ghost' teacher in Delhi government schools. Every teacher has been coming to school on time and marking biometric attendance every day. Only the documents of 109 guest teachers were incomplete and they have been notified about the same," Anand said.

He further said that the report did not mention any "embezzlement of funds" in the payment of salaries to "ghost teachers".

"The LG describing teachers as 'ghost teachers' is an insult to those working in this noble profession. This is also an insult to our honest administration. There are around 16,609 guest teachers in Delhi government schools. All of their documents were checked and they were all okay," he said.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in Hindi, "What can be achieved by ordering such bogus enquiries and putting obstacles in every work?" At a press conference, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded an apology from the LG's office for alleging that "ghost teachers" were working in government schools.

"Alleging corruption and embezzlement of funds, the LG formed a panel to probe the matter. They were trying to end the practice of hiring guest teachers. It is very unfortunate," he said.

The senior AAP leader said the LG should take positive steps rather than making sensational claims.

"He has ordered inquiries in the transport, PWD, electricity, and the health departments. All this is being done to obstruct the work of the Delhi government. If the officers are called for an inquiry, they will not be able to take administrative decisions," he added.

Noting that the LG is not a politician, Bharadwaj said his office should issue an apology over the matter.

"His holds a constitutional post. He does not have to fight elections. If his office has committed an error, then they should issue a press release saying that no ghost teachers were found," the AAP leader demanded.

Senior party leader Atishi alleged that the LG has been "disrupting" the work of the Delhi government and that work of officers were halted by him to verify the papers of guest teachers to "fulfil his political agenda".

"The LG has only one job, that is to disrupt the work of the Delhi government. Officers had to stop their work and verify the papers of the guest teachers as the LG wanted to fulfil his political agenda," Atishi alleged.