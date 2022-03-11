Probe Ordered After Accidentally-fired Indian Missile Lands In Pakistan: Defence Ministry

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that on Wednesday, March 9, during the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. Taking cognizance of the claims that the missile landed in Pakistan, the Ministry called it deeply regrettable. It, however, added that they were at relief that there was no loss of life due to the incident.

"The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry", the Ministry added in the statement. Earlier in the day, Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and sought a thorough and transparent investigation on the alleged airspace violation by an Indian-origin “super-sonic flying object”.

India fired 'flying object- probably a missile', claims Pakistan

On Thursday, while addressing a press briefing, the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Babar Iftikhar said that a 'high-speed flying object' from Sirsa in India crashed in Mian Chunnu in Pakistan. "It violated Pakistan airspace. It fell and damaged civilian property," he said, adding that the incident could have resulted in civilian casualties. He further said, "Whatever caused this incident, it is for India to explain. We will not comment on this. There is a lot of explanation that needs to be given."

Underlining that a forensic examination was underway, Pakistan's DG of Inter-Services Public Relations said, "It was a supersonic object, probably a missile but unarmed." Meanwhile, a Pakistani journalist at a local media took to his official Twitter handle to spread fake news of 'India firing a missile'.