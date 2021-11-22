Probe Panel Asks Param Bir Singh To File Affidavit To Check Signature

An inquiry commission, set up to probe corruption allegations levelled against Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Monday directed ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to file an affidavit with his signature for verification.

The direction was given by retired Justice K U Chandiwal, who is heading the commission, after Deshmukh's lawyer pointed out difference in the signature of Singh on two separate documents submitted before the panel.

Deshmukh's lawyer Anita Castallino told the commission that the signature in an affidavit and Power of Authority document submitted by Singh and a cheque depositing the fine amount imposed on him for not appearing before the panel seemed different.

"A naked eye can make out that the signatures are different. The signature on Power of Authority document signed by Param Bir Singh is not his signature at all. On a cheque you cannot have a forged signature so that is his real signature," Castallino argued.

In the Power of Authority document and affidavit, Singh had told the commission that he does not wish to appear before it for deposition as he does not have anything further to add to his allegations against Deshmukh.

Singh, after being shunted from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner in March this year, had levelled allegations of corruption and misuse of official position against Deshmukh.

The NCP leader, who resigned from the state cabinet in April after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe against him, is in judicial custody in a money laundering case.

Castallino on Monday told the panel that Singh should not in the future claim that the Power of Authority was not submitted by him.

Justice Chandiwal then asked Singh's advocates Abhinav Chandrachud and Anukul Seth to submit an affidavit with the IPS officer's signature.

"I need an affidavit signed by Param Bir Singh. If you want I will pass an order to that effect," Justice Chandiwal said to which Chandrachud said oral orders would suffice and he would take instructions from Singh.

Dismissed cop Sachin Waze was on Monday also produced before the commission to record his statement.

The panel said it would record Waze's deposition on Tuesday.

