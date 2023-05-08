'Problem With Go Air Is That...': MoS VK Singh Avers 'we've Spoken To Pratt & Whitney'

Minister of State Civil Aviation, General VK Singh said that the “problem with airlines is that their flights are run on engines of Pratt and Whitney.”

“The problem with Go Air is that their flights are run on engines of Pratt & Whitney and they (Pratt & Whitney) are having management issues, after COVID, their manufacturing has reduced. If there is no engine, what can be done?...we've spoken to Pratt & Whitney & offered to help, but the decision is upto them,” said MoS Civil Aviation, General VK Singh while speaking to news agency ANI on Monday.

Go Air continues to rile in crisis

Go Air is still in trouble as the commercial airlines were ordered to stop selling tickets with immediate effect by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Half of Go Airlines India Ltd.'s fleet of Airbus SE aircraft is not in use.

Its engines shut down and prematurely failed as the combustor degraded more quickly than it ought to have. Due to the jets being out of service, the airline has lost 108 billion rupees ($1.3 billion).

The airline, which is run by the billionaire Nusli Wadia's business, might lose at least 20 aircraft to lessors, including Dublin's GY Aviation Lease and SMBC Aviation Capital. Kaushik Khona, the airline's CEO, is optimistic that flights would resume within seven days if the bankruptcy court restricts lessors from seizing planes.

An international lack of engines and replacement components has hurt carriers.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a third of its A220 fleet temporarily grounded in Zurich because of issues with Pratt engines. Notably, India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, is seeking compensation from engine makers for some 30 grounded planes.

Last Monday, Go Air filed for bankruptcy, requesting protection from lessors and creditors. The court has not yet made its definitive decision.