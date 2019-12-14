CAA Problematic When Combined With NRC: After Meeting Nitish, Prashant Kishor Adds Caveat

JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor has added NRC caveat to his Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 stand, after fervently opposing the Bill before his passage. Now, he said that the sole implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is alright, however, in combination with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is unfavourable. The JD(U) leader had earlier urged Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) to refrain from voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament.

He said, "My stance on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is still the same. I have said it publicly, not just for Nitish Kumar but said it for everyone. I would not say it harmed the image of the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar). We are not in favour of NRC. There is no problem as such with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but it becomes discriminatory when combined with NRC."

Political strategist on Friday has said that while the Citizenship Amendment Act had passed the parliament, it was now upon the state CMs to clarify their stance. Stating Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's stance against the Act, he added that all other CMs should clarify their stance alluding to Nitish Kumar.

Prashant Kishor, the chief campaign strategist of the JDU, while speaking to Republic TV attacked Nitish Kumar saying, "Gandhian ideology and support for Citizenship amendment bill cannot go together. One has to leave, either of the two." Vocally opposing the Bill, Kishor had called Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and NRC a "lethal combo" in the hands of the government to 'systematically discriminate and prosecute people based on religion.' Objecting JD(U)'s stand, Kishor had even a Mahagathbandhan reminder to the JD(U), alluding that the JDU wouldn’t have so much leverage without its 2015 electoral performance. Bihar State Assembly goes to polls in 2020.

Citizenship (Amendment) Act

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB), making it a law. The Citizenship Amendment Act amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts exempt the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the region and will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

