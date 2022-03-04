Process for framing guidelines to handle complaints against CVC has been initiated: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The process for framing guidelines to handle complaints against Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioner has been initiated, the Department of Personnel and Training has said in reply to an RTI query.

Presently, no guidelines to handle complaints of corruption and other misconduct against CVC and Vigilance Commissioner are in place, it said.

"Process for framing guidelines to handle grievances/complaints against Chief Vigilance Commissioner/Vigilance Commissioner has been initiated by DoPT," the RTI reply said. Further, the DoPT is in receipt of a total of four grievances against the former Central Vigilance Commissioner, it said responding to the RTI application filed by this PTI journalist.

"This office is not in receipt of any complaint against the present Central Vigilance Commissioner," the DoPT said.

It was asked to give details of steps being taken or already taken on framing guidelines to process corruption complaints against former and/or present Central Vigilance Commissioner and Vigilance Commissioners in the Central Vigilance Commission.

The DOPT was also asked to provide details of complaints received against former and present Central Vigilance Commissioners and Vigilance Commissioners in the last 10 years including details of the allegations and the complainant.

To a query regarding the appointment of CVC and Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission, it said the process to fill up the posts is currently under process. "Advertisements for filling up the vacant posts of Vigilance Commissioner and Central Vigilance Commissioner have already been issued in daily newspapers seeking applications from the eligible candidates. The process to fill up the said posts is currently under progress," the DoPT said in its response vide a letter dated February 14.

The Central Vigilance Commission can have a Central Vigilance Commissioner and two Vigilance Commissioners. At present, there is a vacancy of Central Vigilance Commissioner and a Vigilance Commissioner in the probity watchdog.

Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel has been acting as the CVC since late June last year.

"It has been over 18 years since the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, came into force but the government is yet to frame guidelines to handle complaints against CVC and Vigilance Commissioner. It needs to be done without delay," said Ajay Dubey, anti-corruption activist.

The government should ensure the early appointment of CVC and Vigilance Commissioner in the Commission, he said. PTI AKV RCJ

