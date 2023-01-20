Prof Shamika Ravi & JetSynthesys CEO Decode India’s Growth Potential At Republic Dialogues

Speaking at “The Republic Dialogues - A Thought Leadership Series” in Pune, vice president of Economic Policy at ORF and former member of the PM Economic Advisory Council Professor Dr Shamika Ravi, and founder and CEO of JetSynthesys Ranjan Navani talked about the youth demographic advantage of India.

Giving a presentation, Professor Dr Shamika Ravi decoded India’s growth potential and stated that India has the potential to emerge as one of the fastest-growing economic powers in the world.

“We need to ensure and maintain at least a 10 per cent growth rate to make sure India can achieve its economic target. Today, learning is not a one-time thing, we have to be lifelong learners. There are many aspects to how a young generation will look towards their livelihood. The biggest advantage India has right now is its young population. The government need to create strategies according to the movement of the world," CEO of JetSynthesys Ranjan Navani said.

"The power of blockchain and other developments are coming at a time when the world is facing various troubles. With such challenges around the world, India is having a great opportunity to navigate both geopolitically and economically to strengthen our position to become a global leader by 2047," he added.

"We have to acknowledge political entrepreneurship that adds to our growth stories. Swachh Bharat is an excellent example. Moreover, women coming in large numbers to vote has changed the landscape of democracy," said Prof Dr Shamika Ravi.

'India stands out as one of the fastest growing economies...'

Presenting statistics charting out the progress that India has made on various socio-economic fronts, Professor Shamika Ravi while addressing the Summit said, “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, India will stand out as one of the fastest growing economies globally.”

Decoding India's growth potential economist Shamika Ravi said, "India is a young country that is hungry for growth. Our growth potential is enormous. Not only economically, but we are also growing as a society. Despite the COVID pandemic, India is one of the brightest parts."

‘Start-up initiatives have a lot of prominences…’

Former member of the PM Economic Advisory Council, Professor Dr Shamika Ravi further spoke about the unemployment rate of our country and said, “The unemployment rate for the highly educated youth is very high. Youth have to start taking risks. The startup initiatives launched by the government in India have a lot of prominence in today's time.”

‘Our growth potential is enormous…’

"Economically, we might be a few years behind but developmentally we are a lot closer", Ravi said while presenting charts on the economic growth of India when compared to the world and reports showcasing a drop in riots and crime against women in our country. “India has also shown a growth in food security as food imports have dropped suggesting our country is now fully self-sufficient,” she added.

The former member of the PM Economic Advisory Council stated, “Our growth potential is enormous. Not only economically, but we are also growing as a society. India is one of the brightest parts.”