Prohibition of movement outside residence relaxed in Imphal for 6 hours on Sept 29

The authorities in Manipur on Thursday relaxed curfew in Imphal East from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. on September 29 for all areas of the district. The relaxation issued by Imphal East District DM is on the movement of people outside their respective residences.

The relaxation shall, however, not apply to any gathering or large scale movement of persons/sit-in-protest/rally etc, which is unlawful in nature, the order said.

“Further, all persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED, Municipal Officials or Staff Power (MSPDCL/MSPCL), petrol pumps, CAF&PD, Media, functioning of courts and to and for movement of flight passengers to airport shall be exempted from further imposition of curfew,” it added.

The administration had ordered a “full curfew” in Imphal East and Imphal West on Friday, September 27 as the law-and-order situation remained unstable due to protests, following the murders of two youths from the valley.

CBI team reaches Manipur

Earlier, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), led by the agency’s Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Imphal on Wednesday, September 27 to probe the “kidnapping and killing” of two students who went missing in Manipur on July 6.

CM Biren Singh reacts

Reacting to the situation, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to X, formerly Twitter and posted, “In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the state that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators.”

“The presence of the CBI officers in the state underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter,” he said.

"I have been constantly in touch with Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice," Singh added.

Srinagar Senior Superintendent repatriated to Manipur cadre

Following a fresh bout of violence worsening in the state of Manipur, the Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal who has expertise in handling terror-related cases has been “prematurely” repatriated to the state cadre.

Tensions prevail in Manipur with over 180 people being killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitie community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

In the latest, a protest broke out in the state led by students after the photos of their bodies went viral.