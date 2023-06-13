Project 75-I | Navy Intends To Acquire Six Conventional Submarines; German Options Here

Why You're Reading This: India's maritime security and strategic influence in the Indian Ocean region have become top priorities for the Indian Navy. As China expands its naval presence in the region, India recognizes the urgent need to bolster its submarine fleet. To address this challenge, the Indian Navy initiated Project 75-I, which aims to construct six advanced military submarines to replace the ageing fleet.

3 Things You Need to Know

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TMS), a leading contender from Germany, has emerged as a potential collaborator, offering its expertise in submarine engineering and design.

German firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Mazagoan Docks and Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for Project 75-I; the bid amount was set at Rs 43,000; Defence Ministers of both nations witnessed the deal.

Thyssenkrupp Group will design and provide consultancy for the submarines, while MDL will construct and deliver them, emphasising local content.

Officials from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and Mazagaon Dock Limited signing the MoU (Credit: ThyssenKruppMarine Systems)

HOT TAKE: Why does the Indian Navy need more submarines?

The current submarine strength falls short, posing challenges to India's maritime security and strategic influence. With the ageing Kilo-class submarines approaching retirement, there is an urgent requirement to modernise the submarine arm and bridge the operational gap to maintain a robust defence posture. Project 75-I will succeed the Scorpene-class submarines. This initiative is a crucial step towards fulfilling India's submarine fleet requirements.

A Kilo-class submarine of the Indian Navy (Credit: Indian Navy)

The History of German Submarines with the Indian Navy

In the 1980s, the company, known as Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW) at that time, before it merged with the TMS group, delivered four HDW Class 209 submarines, known as the Shishumar class in India. The first two submarines were constructed by the German group, while the remaining two were built by MDL in Mumbai. These submarines have since been commissioned into the Navy and continue to serve in the Western fleet. As the Indian Navy moves forward, the selection of the most suitable submarine variant will be a crucial decision, impacting India's defence capabilities for years to come in the wake of China's growing influence in the region.

Older Indian Navy insignia with Shishumar and Kilo-class submarines in the background (Credit: Indian Navy)

Here is the list of super-stealth submarines that TMS brought back to life from its existing older predecessors:

The Type 212CD variant

An AI-generated image of the newer Type 212 CD variant (Credit: ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems)

A 2500-tonne non-nuclear submarine with superior stealth technology, unique structures, and modern combat systems.Features a 73-metre diamond-shaped design, reduced target echo strength and fuel cell-based Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) for extended submerged operations. Equipped with the advanced combat system ORCCA and naval strike missiles (NSM) for engaging marine and land targets. The submarines are planned for delivery between 2029 and 2034.

Type 214/218

An older variant of the Type 214 submarine (Credit: ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems)

The Type 218SG submarines, or the Invincible class, are advanced vessels developed by TMS for Singapore. They inherit design features from the Type 214 and Type 212A submarines, enabling effective manoeuvrability in shallow littoral waters. With improved living spaces, amenities, and advanced combat systems, these submarines have enhanced situational awareness and operational endurance. The Invincible-class submarines are also powered by an AIP system based on fuel cell technology. Singapore currently has two submarines, and two more are scheduled to be delivered by 2024.

Type 216, looking for a revival?

An older Type 212A German submarine (Credit: German Navy)

The Type 216 submarine is a conventional submarine with a double hull design that is larger compared to the other variants. Equipped with an AIP, it can stay submerged for extended periods. The submarine features a stealthy profile, degaussing system, sound-absorbing hull coating, and optimised shaping for reduced detection. Armament includes torpedo tubes, flexible storage for reserve weapons, a vertical multi-purpose lock, and a Swimmer Delivery Vehicle (SDV) for special forces operations.

The submarines by TMS group offer various features tailored to the specific needs of the buyer, and if chosen for India, TMS is expected to customise the Type 216 variant to include more stealth features, improved armament carrying capacity, and other requirements as per India's specifications. The collaboration between TMS and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited would also contribute to the research and development capabilities of Mazagon Dock Limited in submarine building, enhancing their expertise in the field.





