‘Project O2 For India' Launched To Augment Country’s Ability To Meet Demand For Medical O2

During the second wave of COVID-19, demand for medical oxygen increased drastically across the country. Manufacturing medical oxygen has become vital in order to ensure that the country has an abundant supply of it in the future, and meets the current demand as well. Meanwhile, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, has launched ‘Project O2 for India' to help stakeholders improve the country's ability to supply the rising demand for medical oxygen.

Government of India launches ‘Project O2 for India'

Under "Project O2 for India", a National Consortium of Oxygen is facilitating the national scale supply of key raw materials such as zeolites, establishing small oxygen plants, manufacturing compressors, and final products, including oxygen plants, concentrators, and ventilation systems. The consortium is working to bolster the manufacturing ecosystem for long-term preparedness as well as delivering immediate and short-term relief.

Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to GoI informed that from a pool of India-based manufacturers, start-ups, and MSMEs, a committee of specialists has been reviewing crucial equipment such as oxygen plants, concentrators, and ventilators (in partnership with FICCI, MESA, etc.). Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), C-CAMP, Bengaluru, IIT Kanpur (IIT-K), IIT Delhi (IIT-D), IIT Bombay (IIT-B), IIT Hyderabad (IIT-H), IISER, Bhopal, Venture Center, Pune, and more than 40 MSMEs are part of the production and supply consortium.

Oxygen demand in India

GOI said that the consortium has begun to secure corporate social responsibility (CSR) and philanthropic contributions from organizations such as USAID, Edwards Life Sciences Foundation, Climate Works Foundation, and others. As part of their CSR initiatives, the Hope Foundation, American Indian Foundation, Walmart, Hitachi, BNP Paribas, and eInfoChips are purchasing oxygen concentrators and VPSA/PSA plants to boost the consortium's work. NMDC Ltd has committed to cover the cost of procuring raw materials such as zeolite for the consortium's producers.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 80,834 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 13, the lowest single-day increase in 71 days, bringing the overall number of cases to 2.94 lakh, with 1.32 lakh patients recovering from the infection during the same time period. In addition, India's Health Ministry recorded 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3.70 lakh, with a 1.26 percent fatality rate.

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentiveImage