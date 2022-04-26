Projects languishing for decades linked to Google Earth for public monitoring in JK

Jammu, Apr 26 (PTI) Delayed infrastructure projects that have been taken up for completion by the Lieutenant Governor administration have been linked with Google Earth for real time monitoring, officials said on Tuesday.

As many as 1,239 projects involving investment of Rs 1,748.65 crore have attained physical completion in the union territory during the last financial year, they said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Atal Dulloo, held a review meeting of Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC). A total of 2,357 projects have been approved for funding under JKIDFC for an amount of Rs 7,110.78 crore and out of which 1,239 projects for an amount of Rs 1,748.65 crore have attained physical completion.

"Till date disbursements to the tune of Rs 2,270.08 crore for 1923 projects were made out of the total Rs 2,500 crore loan taken from different financial institutions and nationalized banks", Dulloo, who is also Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the corporation, said.

The CMD was also briefed about the incorporation of linking every project approved under JKIDFC with Google Earth for real time monitoring which is readily available for public viewing on the official website of JKIDFC.

It was stated that these measures had been taken to ensure quality and timely completion of infrastructure projects languishing in the UT for a long time. PTI AB MR