Prominent Lawyer Monika Kohli Appointed As Additional Advocate General In J-K High Court's Jammu Wing

Leading lawyer Monika Kohli has been appointed as the Additional Advocate General in the Jammu wing of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

An order to this effect was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The order issued by Achal Sethi, secretary to the government, Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs (judicial administration section) stated that Kohli's appointment is for a period of one year which shall be extended subject to satisfactory performance of the advocate.

Enrolled as an advocate on the rolls of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court with effect from April 1999, Kohli is the standing counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the HC and has been handling some sensitive cases related to terrorism.

She is the chief prosecutor in two key cases against Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik — the 1989 abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in 1990.

She has been representing the CBI as a retainer counsel in the HC since 2015 and had successfully opposed Malik's bail plea in the two sensational crimes which took place when militancy broke out in the Kashmir valley.

Besides the two cases, Kohli has handled numerous matters in various courts including the Supreme Court, high courts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana and Delhi, and National, State and District Consumer Protection Tribunals over the past two decades.

She practised as an advocate on the panel of the advocate general of the Jammu and Kashmir HC and was appointed as panel advocate for Food Corporation of India, State Bank of India and Jammu Development Authority.

She was also empanelled as a pro bono lawyer in the Nyaya Bandhu Panel for voluntary work for rendering free legal aid and advice to the marginalised sections of society.

She has also worked as a pro bono lawyer with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and was appointed as Amicus Curiae by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court during the COVID-19 pandemic.