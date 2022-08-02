Promote Cancer Awareness By Involving Community-based Organisations: Arunachal CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Tuesday stressed the importance of involving community-based organisations to raise awareness about cancer.

Chairing the first governing body meeting of the State Cancer Society here, the chief minister emphasised the need for generating awareness by NGOs and other groups for early detection of the disease.

Referring to the high prevalence of cancer cases in the state, Khandu urged the State Cancer Society and the health department to take the initiative, officials said.

Principal Secretary (Health) Dr. Sarat Chauhan mentioned the objectives of the State Cancer Society -- oversee comprehensive cancer treatment, including pain and palliative care support, create awareness, and set up cancer care centres under central and state government schemes.

State Nodal Officer for Cancer Control Programme Dr. Sam Tsering presented the status report of various activities taken up by the Cancer Society for the welfare of cancer patients.

As many as 3,232 patients have benefitted from the Chief Minister's Free Cancer Chemotherapy Scheme so far, which was launched in 2017 to provide chemotherapy medicines up to a ceiling of Rs 5 lakh per patient per annum to all tribal cancer patients and regular state government employees and their dependents, Dr. Tsering said.

The MoU with Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre will be renewed for the CM's Free Cancer Chemotherapy Scheme for another term of three years, Dr. Tsering said.

The state government has increased the allocation from the initial Rs 3 crore to Rs 6 crore for the scheme in this fiscal, the officer said.

The governing body, headed by Khandu, also decided to establish a state-of-the-art comprehensive tertiary cancer care centre for the people in a phased manner.

The centre would have all the latest technologies, equipment, and facilities like Linear Accelerator (True Beam), Brachytherapy Unit, PET CT Scan for the people who otherwise have to travel to other states.

This will be in addition to free diagnostics, chemotherapy, and medicines being provided by the government.