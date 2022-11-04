Proof Of Pakistan Exporting Terror Accessed: PoK Locals Seen Taking Bodies Of Terrorists

Despite the country facing economic and political turbulence, there seems to be no end to terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Exclusive pictures accessed by Republic TV show locals along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir taking the dead bodies of terrorists who were neutralized by the Indian Army on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid and eliminated three terrorists in an encounter along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The body of one of the terrorists was recovered by soldiers with two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, and war-like stores, officials said. The villagers in PoK carried back the bodies of the other two terrorists, the officials said.

India on multiple global platforms has repeatedly pointed out terrorism emanating and Islamabad's role in supporting it. Delivering the keynote address at the plenary session of the UNSC special meeting of the counter-terrorism committee in Delhi last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged that drones from Pakistan are used for the cross-border trafficking of weapons and drugs in India.

The US report on Terrorism (2020) reiterated that terrorist outfits targeting India, including Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, continued to operate from Pakistani soil. It also pointed to Pakistan's refusal to take action against known terrorists like Masood Azhar and Sajid Mir. The report underlined that both these persons remained free in Pakistan.

Big dip in terrorist recruitment in Jammu & Kashmir

In a big development, security agencies on Wednesday revealed that the number of recruits in terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced this year. The number of active terrorists in J&K is around 134 with only 51 being locals. The remaining 83 terrorists reportedly infiltrated India from foreign lands, especially terrorists.

This is the first time that number of local terrorists is less than the number of foreign terrorists. Last year, around 184 terrorists were active in the union territory with 99 being local terrorists.