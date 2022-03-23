Properties of those oppressing poor and women 'will face bulldozers': MP CM

Bhopal, Mar 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who completed two years of his fourth term in office on Wednesday, said the properties of people involved in oppressing the poor and women "will face bulldozers".

Chouhan was talking to reporters after participating in a bulldozer parade taken out by BJP MLA from Bhopal Huzur Rameshwar Sharma.

“Normal punishment is not adequate for those who cast an evil eye on daughters, mothers and sisters…Those who oppress the poor and grab the land, get out of jail on bail. We will teach such criminals a lesson,” Chouhan said at Sharma's residence.

He said the state government has recovered 21,000 acres of land from such anti-social elements and it will be used to provide shelter to the poor citizens.

“The law will take its own course against those who take law and order into their hands and oppress the poor and girls. But, they will also face the bulldozers (for their property demolition),” said the CM, who is often referred to as 'Mama' (maternal uncle) by people.

A number of hoardings have come up in Bhopal, warning those involved in crimes against women to be ready to face “Mama’s bulldozer”. PTI MAS GK GK

