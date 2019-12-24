Property Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized In Raid On Indore Municipal Corporation Employee

A Madhya Pradesh special police unit on Tuesday, December 24 seized property worth approximately Rs 50 lakh from the residence of an Indore Municipal Corporation employee in a raid. Several lakhs of gold and silver jewellery was also confiscated from the residence of Riyazul Haq Ansari, a groundsman. The raid was conducted by Madhya Pradesh's anti-corruption watchdog Lokayukta special police establishment in Snehlata Ganj area.

According to an official release, several property documents including that of two flats in Dev Chhaya Apartment, a plot in Pakiza Lifestyle, a building in Khajrana area were recovered in the raid.

Documents of accounts in several banks, gold and silver jewellery, a Duster car, two 2-wheelers, and Rs 50,000 cash have also been recovered.

A news agency was informed that the properties whose documents have been seized, jewellery and vehicles are worth approximately Rs 50 lakh. "The actual worth of the properties can be ascertained after getting details from banks," the agency reported.

The raid follows Ansari's suspension by the municipal commission for alleged irregularities in tax collection during his additional stint as tax collector for a ward.

Past Raids in Indore

Early this year in October, in a similar incident a raid was conducted in the premises of a Madhya Pradesh Excise Assistant Commissioner in five districts unearthing wealth, including gold worth over Rs 50 lakh, and property documents in Indore.

SP Shah had told that over 50 personnel were engaged in the raids which started after a complaint was received against Alok Kumar Khare’s amassed property and wealth disproportion to his known sources of income.

In August 2019, the police successfully seized Rs 22 lakh in cash along with gold and silver jewellery after raiding residence of a Group D employee of the civil body in Madhya Pradesh. The man was allegedly found holding over Rs 4 Crore worth assets.

(With inputs from ANI)

