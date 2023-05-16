Last Updated:

Proposal To Rename Forest Conservation Act Reflects Govt's Mindset Of Imposing 'one Language': Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh has said one of the proposed amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, is to rename it "Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam", alleging it reflects the Modi govt's mindset of "imposing one language"

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Jairam Ramesh (PTI)


Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said one of the proposed amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, is to rename it "Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam", alleging it reflects the Modi government's mindset of "imposing one language".

In a tweet, the Congress general secretary said there are many things wrong with the amendments to the Act, now being studied by a Select Committee of Parliament.

"One key change that has escaped attention is to rename the Act itself as Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam. This is unprecedented and reflects the mindset of the Modi govt that is hellbent on imposing through its brute majority one language," the former environment minister said.

READ | CPI MP asks Centre to extend deadline for public views on Forest Conservation Act

He hoped many states and chief ministers will oppose this move at the very least, because it will open the doors to full-scale imposition.

"This will be the destruction of our wonderful diversity that has kept us united," he said.

READ | When it wins the BJP is graceless, when it loses BJP is disgraceful: Jairam Ramesh
READ |  Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says Karnataka needs Vitamin P for congress's performance not BJP's polarisation
READ | PM raising 'tired themes' in Karnataka, people will vote for Cong's guarantees: Jairam Ramesh
READ | JPC on Adani issue is essential to present 'unvarnished truth' to people: Jairam Ramesh

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT