Proposed Delhi-Varanasi Bullet Train To Stop At Ayodhya, Final DPR To Be Ready By Sept

According to Republic sources, a stop at Ayodhya will be added to the proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train. With this development, the 816 km distance between Delhi and Ayodhya could be covered in four hours time. This move will benefit devotees who want to travel by train to Ayodhya, the birth city of Lord Ram, in just a few hours. This will also boost tourism to the holy city. Additionally, the project is expected to boost the real estate sector on the proposed route.

The Delhi-Varanasi high-speed corridor is India's second bullet train project after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The 865 kilometres HSR (High-Speed Rail) stretch will connect Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to the national capital.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) which looks after the high-speed rail corridor in India has expressed hope that the final Detail Project Report of the Delhi-Varanasi line will be ready by September 2021.

The 865km long Delhi-Noida-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi corridor is one of the eight HSR passageways that will transform transportation by reducing the time duration of travel in the coming years between major cities.

Delhi-Varanasi corridor to have 12 stations

The high-speed corridor will have 12 stations: The proposed stations are Delhi, Noida, Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Kannauj, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, Prayagraj, Bhadohi, and Varanasi.

Bullet trains will run on eight corridors

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor (508 km)

The Delhi-Noida-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi corridor (865 km)

The Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad corridor (886 km)

The Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur corridor (753 km)

The Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad corridor (711 km)

The Chennai-Bangalore-Mysore corridor (435 km)

The Delhi-Chandigarh-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Amritsar corridor (459 km)

The Varanasi-Howrah corridor (760 km)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train work to be completed by 2023

India's first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is expected to be completed by December 2023. 90% of the land acquisition work for the high-speed corridor will be completed in the next six months. The line will have 12 stations, including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

(Image Credit: PTI/RepublicWorld)