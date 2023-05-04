Prostitution Racket Busted In Nagpur, Uzbek Woman Among Three Rescued

Police have busted a prostitution racket in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, and rescued three women, including an Uzbek national, an official said on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted by the social security wing of the crime branch early morning on Tuesday, in which two men were arrested, he said.

A 37-year-old man and his friend (40) were operating the sex racket. Following a tip-off, the police nabbed them and recovered from them six mobile phones, one four-wheeler and other items collectively worth Rs 10.51 lakh, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the duo at the Sonegaon police station.