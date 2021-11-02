'Protect The Team': Rahul Gandhi Tells Virat Kohli To Forgive Trolls; Explains The Hate

Against the backdrop of the online hate against Indian skipper Virat Kohli, his family and Team India, Congress President Rahul Gandhi extended support to the cricketer asking him to 'forgive' the trolls. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi told Virat Kohli on Twitter that the people attacking him were filled with hate since nobody gave them any love. He urged Kohli to forgive the trolls and instead protect the Indian cricket team.

Dear Virat,



These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them.



Protect the team. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2021

Rahul Gandhi's tweet comes hours after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) revealed that the star cricketer and his family were receiving a barrage of online abuses including heinous threats against Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 9-month-old daughter. The agency has taken suo motu cognizance of the threats received by the Indian cricket captain and his family and has sent a notice to the Delhi Police regarding the same.

Further, against the backdrop of the Indian team's dismal performance at the ICC T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli had taken a strong stand against the trolls, calling them 'spineless cowards'. He had backed his fast-bowler Mohammed Shami to the hilt against the trolling he was subjected to, which was determined to have originated from Pakistan as part of a concerted campaign.

DCW takes cognizance of 'online abuse' against Virat's family

On Tuesday, the DCW noted that "heinous threats" had been sent towards Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter on social media in the aftermath of India's defeat in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. Calling the incident "shameful", DCW President Swati Maliwal sent a notice to the Delhi Police demanding the immediate arrest of the accused persons. It also urged the police to send a copy of the FIR in the case and send a reply to the commission by November 8.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance on media reports of threats given to the family of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli," the commission said in its notice. It added, "It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targetted for his religion by online trolls."

"This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action. In view of the above, please provide the following information to the Commission- 1. Copy of FIR registered in the matter, 2. Details of accused identified and arrested in the matter, 3. If no accused has been arrested, please provide details of steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused, 4. Detailed action report in the matter. Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by 08.11.2021," it concluded.

Team India has been under fire after they faced a discouraging defeat against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup face-off between the two nations. India lost its three-decade-long domination after it was defeated in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan by 10 wickets on 24 October and then lost to New Zealand a week later, severely damaging its chances.