In a shocking development on Monday morning, a number of people protested at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar with posters of terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Moreover, pro-Khalistan slogans were purportedly chanted by the protesters marking the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. This operation was carried out on late PM Indira Gandhi's orders whereby the Indian Army entered the Golden Temple in 1984 to flush out the terrorists led by Bhindranwale who wanted a carve out a sovereign state for the Sikh community.

#BREAKING | Protest at Golden Temple entrace with Bhindranwale posters; SHOCKING slogans raised



The Khalistan bogey & Operation Blue Star

Born in 1947, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was chosen as the head of the Sikh religious institution Damdami Taksaal in 1977 after Sant Kartar Singh was killed in a road accident. He rose to prominence on Baisakhi Day in spring 1978 when he stoked tempers by delivering a fiery speech against the members of the Nirankari sect as they took out a procession throughout the streets of Amritsar. After 13 persons marching with him were killed by the Nirankaris, he became the focal point for the outrage as Sikhs erupted in anger at the murders.

As the Shiromani Akali Dal-Janata Party government was in power in Punjab, Congress allegedly decided to back Bhindranwale to challenge the SAD. In fact, he even campaigned for some of the Congress candidates in the 1980 general election in which Indira Gandhi came back to power. However, things turned awry as the preacher propagated the creation of a Sikhism-based theocratic nation of Khalistan. Subsequently and his Khalistani supporters occupied the Akal Takht complex, including the Golden Temple, in Amritsar and gave refuge to all hues of criminal elements.

This compelled the Centre to launch Operation Blue Star which succeeded in rescuing the religious place from the clutches of the terrorists in June 1984. However, Indira Gandhi was assassinated just a few months later on October 31, 1984, by two of her Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh. On June 6, 2021, supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann) raised pro-Khalistan slogans at the Golden Temple. Describing the event as a "holocaust of 84", Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh equated the Army action to a country attacking another nation and advocated maintaining unity among the Sikh community.