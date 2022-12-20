Protest Breaks Out At Govt College In Telangana’s Saroornagar, Students Seek Toilets

Protests broke out at a junior government college in Telangana’s Saroornagar as students demanded toilets and clean sanitation facilities. The students were seen gathered around staging a demonstration raising slogans and carrying placards that said: “We want justice.”

The students say the college does not have toilets and staged a demonstration. Agitated students said they need clean sanitation facilities and will not give up on their protests until the authorities provide it to them.

The students have also called upon Telangana’s Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to take a look at the sanitation infrastructure in the government college herself.

Students said the college must solve the issues immediately. Sources say the college management and faculty members have attempted to negotiate with students but they have maintained that they will continue to protest until they get as basic a facility as a toilet.

Lack of toilets in Telangana

Telangana has the lowest percentage of toilets in government-run schools across the country. Only 76.7% boys and co-educational government schools have toilets within their premises.

The number for girls is only slightly better – 88.6%, according to data published by the Union Ministry of Education in its Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report.

The numbers are staggering because of the focussed central government support to building toilets over the last few years since the introduction of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Right to Education Act

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 mandates that governments provide drinking water and toilets in schools. The Act further mandates separate toilets for boys and girls.

The Right to Education Act mandates that all schools have:

At least one classroom for every teacher and an office-cum-store-cum Head teacher’s room; barrier-free access; separate toilets for boys and girls; safe and adequate drinking water for all children; a kitchen where mid-day meal is cooked in the school; playground; arrangements for securing the school building, like a boundary.