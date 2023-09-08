G20 Summit: Tibetan Community Protest Against China At Majnu Ka Tila | WATCH

The protest by the Tibet community began on Friday amidst the deployment of heavy security near Majnu Ka Tila in the national capital. The move by the Delhi Police comes after Tibetan Youth Congress President Gonpo Dhundup on Thursday said that a protest will take place in Delhi on Friday against China over the illegal occupation of Tibet.

Speaking to the new agency ANI, Dhundup said, "We are not protesting against India hosting the G20. We are very proud that India is hosting this prestigious G20 meeting in New Delhi. But our protest is against the Chinese Communist Government. Chinese Government illegally occupied our nation. Currently, the situation in Tibet is very critical."

What is the protest about?

He further stated that through these protests they want to remind G20 nations about China that its diplomatic assurances are not to be trusted.

"We want to inform the global community that China is not be trusted. For Indian security, Tibet's independence is necessary. Chinese CCP is a threat to the world. China's expansionist policy is creating disharmony and violence in the whole world. We must have a global collaboration to make China accountable. The Chinese president has no guts to come to India, no courage to show his face in a free nation," he said.

"We want to put a reminder for all 19 nations that China is not to be trusted. We are the victims. So, we are organizing a protest tomorrow against the Chinese Govt," he added.

Meanwhile, on September 2 Tibetans-in-exile commemorated the 63rd anniversary of Democracy Day in Dharamshala which marks the incpetion of the Tibetan democratic system in exile.