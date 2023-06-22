Protest Erupts In Delhi's Mandawali Over Demolition Of Railings Around Temple

Protests erupted in Delhi's Mandawali area on Thursday against a drive by civic authorities to remove construction outside a Shani temple there. Residents who had gathered in large numbers prevented the government workers from bulldozing the structure. Agitating locals chanted slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and claimed that the local administration was trying to demolish the temple under pressure from another community, which is in majority.

The local authorities, however, said that the drive was only to remove the railings and clear the pavement.

The police detained several locals after a scuffle broke out at the site.

"PWD's anti-encroachment drive was scheduled today. They (PWD) asked for our assistance to remove the grill of a temple, which was obstructing the footpath. We provided them assistance, and the grill was removed peacefully," says Amrutha Guguloth, DCP East Delhi.

(Credit: ANI)

While speaking to Republic, one local who was present at the protest site alleged that women were mistreated by the officials of the local administration. He also claimed that the Hindu community was harassed because they are the minority in the area.

"This started on Tuesday after local authorities said they were going to demolish the temple. Our sisters were forced to go to the streets to protect the temple. They pushed women, misbehaved with them, and even removed the grill and the seating arrangement we had put in place for our elders," the local said. "Why do they want to remove our temple? There are many religious establishments in the vicinity. Why not remove them?" asked an angry protestor.

#WATCH | Delhi police personnel are present at the spot in Mandawali area, where people are protesting against the removal of a portion of a temple. pic.twitter.com/HspFDbpEbg — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

AAP accuses Delhi LG

AAP leader Atishi Marlena on Thursday blamed the Delhi LG VK Saxena for passing the order to demolish the temple. "The LG has given orders to demolish 11 temples across the national capital. When the file asking for permission for demolition reached former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s desk, he rejected the request. But the LG overruled Sisodia’s order and said such issues should be directly presented to him," he said.

She further lambasted the LG, saying that Sisodia had directed that no religious place be demolished in Delhi, but the "governor rules Delhi with arrogance like a king".