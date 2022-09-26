After Karnataka, the Hijab controversy reached Kerala, with Muslim Youth League (MYL), Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) taking out a demonstration, demanding action against Providence Girls Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on Monday.

The organizations' demand comes over the school allegedly disallowing students to wear the headscarf at the institution. A student in the 11th grade was informed by the school authorities that she cannot wear a headscarf because it was not a part of the uniform. The parents had filed a complaint with the education department but when no action was taken, the student had to take a transfer certificate.

The MYL released a statement thereafter, in which it said, "Now, the student has obtained a transfer certificate from that school. It is a violation of her fundamental right. The organization added, "The inaction on the part of the state government in taking action against such institutions cannot be accepted."

They had warned of strong protest, and despite that, when the state government failed to take action they took to the streets outside the school on September 26, raising slogans with placards. The police, in order to control and disperse the protesters, used force. A few of the protesters were also detained.

Protests against Hijab in Iran but Lobby unrelenting in India

The Karnataka Hijab row began similarly with students being barred from wearing hijabs in a government college in Udupi District. In the matter, the Karnataka High Court ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice. A bunch of pleas were filed against Karnataka HC's ruling in the Supreme Court. During the hearing of the said pleas, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi highlighted how there is no restriction on wearing hijab in school transport or even inside the school premises, it was only restricted to the classrooms. The court has reserved its order.

This comes at a time when protests against hijab are being witnessed in several countries including Iran. For more than a week, women have been voicing their opinion against the headscarf, after a 22-year-old woman, identified as Mahsa Amini, passed away while in police custody after being detained for reportedly wearing an "improper hijab" in violation of Iran's stringent dress codes for women.