Protest In South Korea Against Pak Atrocities In Balochistan On Human Rights Day

The Baloch Republican Party and Baloch Republican Students Organization on Tuesday carried out protests in the Busan city of South Korea. The protests were carried out on the occasion of Human Rights Day, against the gross human rights violations that are being committed by the Pakistan army in Balochistan.

The protestors also raised slogans like 'Save the Baloch movement' during the protest. The Baloch Republican Party took to their official Twitter handle and informed about the protest against human rights violations happening in Balochistan, Pakistan.

Baloch Republican Party's leader Amir Baloch also appealed to United Nations to take strong action against the abduction of women and children from the Dera Bugti region of Pakistan, by the Pakistani army.

'Insurgency in Balochistan likely to intensify'- NSAB Member

According to the members of India's National Security Advisory Board(NSAB) Tilak Devasher, the insurgency in Balochistan is likely to intensify as the current generation of young and dynamic leadership was now leading the struggle against the Pakistan government.

In his address at a seminar on "Pakistan: The Balochistan Conundrum", he said every successive generation of Balochi population has been revolting with insurgent activities and lost faith in the Pakistani administration.

About International Human Rights Day

Every year, December 10 is marked with the celebration of Human Rights Day worldwide because it is about the empowerment of all. It came into existence in 1948 when the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by the United Nations. It was a 'milestone document' as it proclaimed inalienable rights that every human being is entitled to regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or another opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or another status. As this day marks its 71st anniversary, the UN has declared the theme of 2019 as 'Youth Standing Up for Human Rights'.

(With inputs from agencies)