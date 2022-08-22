Last Updated:

Protesters Block National Highway In J&K’s Samba After Missing Student Found Dead In Punjab

Hundreds of protesters on Monday blocked the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district after a college student from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Punjab.

Press Trust Of India

Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) Hundreds of protesters on Monday blocked the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district after a college student from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Punjab, officials said.

Twenty-year-old Vaishali, a resident of Madkoli village of Sumb block, went missing on Saturday while returning from Government Degree College in Samba. Her body was found under mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana on Sunday, they said.

According to officials, the family had lodged a missing report at the local police station on Saturday evening.

Carrying the body of the deceased, a large group of mourners, including her college friends, blocked the highway near Samba town demanding proper investigation into the circumstances leading to her death.

"Her disappearance and subsequent death smells of foul play...We want justice which can be delivered only after a fair probe,” a relative of the deceased said.

The protesters, however, dispersed peacefully after senior police and civil administration officers pacified them and assured that all angles of the case will be probed. PTI TAS RHL

