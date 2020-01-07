Delhi: Anti-US Protest Held Against Soleimani's Killing Outside Embassy

A huge crowd of protesters gathered near the United States embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday. The protesters were agitating over the killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Baghdad last week.

The protesters were seen at the Teen Murti Lane in the national capital. During the protest, demonstrators were seen with posters of Soleimani and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They also raised slogans of 'Down with America and Israel'.

Iran's most powerful military commander Soleimani was killed on January 3 in an airstrike carried out by the United States of America near the Baghdad international airport. His assassination by the US has led to a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East. It has also resulted in the most significant confrontation between the US and Iran in recent years.

A protester at the protest site said, "General Soleimani always helped in enhancing relations between India and Iran. He backed New Delhi on a number of significant issues, be it the negotiations on the Chabahar port or the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)."

The Iranian Military commander's killing had earlier triggered protests in Shia dominated Kargil in the Union territory of Ladakh and Budgam region of central Kashmir. The protests in New Delhi come at a time when tens of thousands of protesters have gathered on the streets of the Iranian city of Kerman to attend the funeral of Soleimani.

The body of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Commander, Qassem Soleimani has reportedly arrived in his home town of Kerman in southeast Iran for burial on January 7.

The local media showed thousands of people dressed in black in the streets of the town to pay their respects to Soleimani. Earlier on January 6, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led thousands of mourners in Tehran for prayers at the funeral of the slain military commander.

'Martyred' Soleimani was reportedly a 'national hero' of the eight-year war with Iraq. According to international media reports, Soleimani was seen as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Khamenei.

The entire funeral procession was live telecasted on Iranian media and showed the vast crowd blocking streets from Tehran University to Azadi Square. Just two days after Soleimani was killed by the US, Iran officially announced on January 5 its exit from the 2015 Nuclear Accord.

The Nuclear deal was signed by Tehran with the P5+1 nations during the leadership of former US President Barack Obama. However, Iran's breaching of the deal comes at the time when Iran has indicated towards 'harsh retaliation' against the US as a response to Washington's unprecedented airstrike.

(With inputs from ANI)