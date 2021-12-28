Protesting Doctors In Delhi To Meet After Union Health Minister Assures Speedy Resolution

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has accepted the demands of the doctors after a meeting held on Tuesday, Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) president Dr Manish informed. The Indian capital, Delhi, is currently facing a tussle after resident doctors from major government hospitals assembled for a strike, which has now been called off, over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Talking to the media earlier today, Dr Manish from Safdarjung hospital informed that the doctors have put two demands before Mandaviya, the fulfilment of which would decide their further course of action. Meanwhile, all the Resident Doctors Association (RDAs) including FORDA and Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have planned a meeting to further discuss the issue at 8 pm today.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya accepts doctors' demands

The doctors, in their meeting with Mandaviya, put forward two specific demands that included specific counselling data and an apology from the police for allegedly ‘manhandling’ and detaining some of the protestors during their strike. According to Dr Manish, the Union Minister has accepted both the demands and has pledged to ensure the conduction of counselling sessions on 6 January 2022. Mandaviya has also reportedly promised an apology from the police to the doctors. Dr Manish, who was also detained, further clarified that the final conclusion will be derived only after their 8 pm meeting today.

The allegations of police brutality have turned serious as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and condemned the alleged violence towards doctors. In his letter, Kejriwal expressed his 'sadness' over the incident adding that the Government is not giving in to the doctors' demands despite their services during the COVID pandemic.

'Doctors detained only as a preventive measure': Additional Commissioner Suman Goyal

It should be mentioned here that Suman Goyal, Additional Commissioner, Central Range of Delhi Police told ANI that "no force or lathi charge" was used on the doctors. According to her, all that the police did was stop the protestors from heading towards the Supreme Court after they had jammed the ITO junction on Monday morning. She said that the Delhi police have the highest regard for doctors and that some of them were detained only as a preventive measure.

