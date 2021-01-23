Protesting Farmers Nab Man Allegedly Part Of 'plot To Kill 4 Netas, Disrupt Tractor Rally'

In a sensational and shocking development, farmers protesting at the Singhu border, alleged that attempts were being made to disrupt their tractor rally on January 26. Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that they have nabbed a man who was part of a sinister plan to incite violence during the tractor rally and shoot four farmers' union leaders. Presenting the man, who was wearing a jacket and his face was covered with a handkerchief, farmer leader Sandhu said that he will be handed over to the Police after the press conference.

The unnamed man alleged that there are two teams working to incite violence on Republic Day tractor rally and added that they have been supplied weapons. He claimed that the teams were ordered to fire on the farmers and the Delhi Police would think that the farmers' are firing. Most shockingly, he named a Police officer alleging that he was the part of the plan. He also said that he was present in the area since January 19 and was tasked to find out if protesters were carrying arms.

"We had planned that when the farmers will proceed with their tractor rally on January 26, there will be firing and Delhi Police will try to stop them. Even then, if they do not halt their march, then we will fire on them. And there will be another team that will be present among the farmers and will shoot. The Delhi Police will think that farmers are firing. We had planned that we will be in Police uniform. We were also ordered to shoot four people on the stage. SHO of Rai Police Station in Haryana's Sonepat is involved in this plan."

News agency ANI also quoted the man saying, "We were working for money. There are other people as well who are involved in this who are yet to be caught. I would request that our families should not be informed about this. We were to be given Rs 10,000 each to carry out the disruption."

The man also said that he was part of the violence that took place in Karnal district during Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's Mahapanchayat and had previously played a role in the violence during Jat agitation, 2016. The man was handed over to Police. The Haryana government or Police has not issued an official response on the claims made, as of now.

#WATCH | Delhi: Farmers at Singhu border present a person who alleges a plot to shoot four farmer leaders and cause disruption; says there were plans to cause disruption during farmers' tractor march on Jan 26. pic.twitter.com/FJzikKw2Va — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021

Centre - Farmers' talks

This comes after the talks between the farmers and Centre came to a standstill on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court-constituted committee held its first meeting with farmers' unions across the country via video conferencing. Even as BKU president Bhupinder Singh Mann has opted out of the panel, the three other members- agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat interacted with 10 farm unions from Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The farmers' unions have refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. While the 11th round of talks lasted for nearly 5 hours, the farmers claimed that the two sides sat face-to-face for less than 30 minutes.

Maintaining that there was no problem in the three agrarian laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the Centre had offered to suspend them as a token of respect for farmers. Previously, the Centre had agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use. Meanwhile, the farm unions have decided to go ahead with their tractor rally scheduled on January 26. At present, the implementation of the farm laws has already been suspended by the SC pending the recommendations of the expert panel.

