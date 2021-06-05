Protesting Farmers To Observe 'Kranti Diwas', To Burn Copies Of Centre's Agrarian Laws

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday announced that they will observe 'Sampoorna Kranti Diwas' on June 5 and burn copies of the legislations of the three controversial farm bills outside the offices and homes of leaders of the BJP and its allies.

In a statement, the SKM said, "On June 5 last year, the three anti-farmer and anti-people agricultural laws were brought by the central government as ordinances. There has been a massive protest against these agricultural laws and movement is going on for more than six months at Delhi's borders."

"The SKM will observe 'Sampoorna Kranti Diwas' on June 5 and burn copies of agricultural laws outside the offices and homes of leaders of the BJP and allied parties, In the absence of these leaders, copies of laws will be burnt in front of administrative offices. This protest will be completely peaceful," the statement added.

A few days ago, the SKM had said, "On June 5, 1974, Jayaprakash Narayan had declared 'Sampoorna Kranti' and launched a mass movement against the then central government. Last year on June 5 the government had presented these anti-farmer laws as ordinances." Jayprakash Narayan had at a public meeting in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on June 5, 1974, asked the people of Bihar to observe the day as 'Sampoorna Kranti Divas' (Total Revolution) and then form a 'Janata Sarkar' in every village to usher in a new social order.

About Centre's three Farm Laws

The Lok Sabha had passed The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmer's (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. These bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5. As per the Centre, The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 was amended to ensure that the farmers get a good price on many commodities.

R-Day violence

Major violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks, and vandalizing a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathi-charge was used, police claimed that over 500 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. In response, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders.