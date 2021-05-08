Protesting Indore Doctors Resume Duty; CMHO Had Resigned Due To DM's Ill-treatment

Resolving a tiff between district officers and medical staff in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, District Health Officer Purnima Gadaria and other doctors resumed work on Thursday, after her resignation & protest against District Magistrate Manish Singh for his alleged ill-treatment. The DM claimed that he has resolved his issues with the protesting doctors and both have 'agreed to work together for people of Indore'. Madhya Pradesh has 88,614 active COVID cases, 5,42,632 active cases and 6160 fatalities.

Indore doctors resume work

"Members of 14 associations accompanied me in this protest. I had resigned but after discussion, we came to the conclusion of calling off the protest & resume our work. DM has said that he will be careful of the issue raised by us," said District Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria.

As per reports, Dr. Gadaria quit her post on Wednesday alleging ill-treatment by Collector Manish Singh. She said, "I am depressed with the ill-treatment by Collector Manish Singh. He uses foul language and had threatened to suspend me. On Wednesday, he called me and told me that he will suspend me and asked me to resign. I was fed up of his behavior due to which I resigned," to reporters in Indore. Dr Gadaria had been working as Chief Medical and Health Officer for over 3 months, as per reports, and has been on COVID duty since March 2020.

Senior Bhopal doctor resigns after MLA abuses

In April, Bhopal's Jaypee Hospital's senior doctor Yogendra Shrivastava was verbally abused by some Congress leaders Bhopal's Jaypee Hospital's senior doctor Yogendra Shrivastava was verbally abused by some Congress leaders. As per a video that has been circulating on social media, former minister PC Sharma and some other leaders were heard abusing Dr.Shrivastava after a critically ill patient died during COVID-19 treatment. The doctor, who was the COVID-19 nodal in-charge, has resigned which created a massive outrage.

He said, "I told the family that his (the patient) oxygen level was 30% and it was not possible to save him. But suddenly some outsiders came and started abusing me. Today they abused, tomorrow when there will be another COVID death, they can hit me. I cannot treat patients in such a manner. So I have given my resignation".

