In Rajasthan, Protesting Pulwama Martyr's Widow Missing After Detention, Claims Family

A Pulwama martyr's widow who was protesting against the Rajasthan government is missing, her family has claimed. The woman, identified as Sundari, was agitating outside Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence for allegedly not fulfilling promises made to her family after her husband was martyred in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian soldiers gave up their lives. Speaking to Republic, one of her family members said, "The police said they'd brought them home, but she didn’t come. She went 11 days ago. One of her children went along, and the other one is with us. The police said they have no information."

Why are Pulwama widows protesting in Rajasthan?

Three widows of Pulwama martyrs claim the Rajasthan government has not fulfilled the promises made to them, including setting up a memorial and jobs for family members. The protestors have been seeking a meeting with Chief Minister Gehlot for a while, but having been denied the conversation, they met Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra and said they wished to give up their lives. Assuaging their concerns, the Rajasthan governor said he would write to the state government asking for their demands to be met.

While Ghelot eluded meeting the Pulwama widows, his Congress colleague but political archrival Sachin Pilot met them outside his residence. Pilot too wrote to the state government calling on Gehlot to lend a sympathetic ear to the families of soldiers who had made the ultimate sacrifice.

How has Ashok Gehlot responded?

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who seems to have denied the Pulwama widows a meeting, put out a statement on Twitter Thursday saying, "How can we justify giving job to any other relative by trampling upon the rights of the children of the martyr? What will happen to the children of the martyr when they grow up? Is it appropriate to trample upon their rights?"

"It is the responsibility of all of us to accord the highest respect to the martyrs and their families. Every citizen of India dutifully pays his regards to the martyrs but some BJP leaders of the State are using the widows of the martyrs for their narrow political interest and dishonouring them. It has never been the tradition in Rajasthan. I condemn it."

Listing the demands of the Pulwama widows, Gehlot then goes on to articulate why the demands are "unjustified".

Gehlot further said he has shared his views on the matter with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.