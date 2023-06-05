Protesting Wrestlers Meet Amit Shah On Saturday, Ask For Early Chargesheet: Report

Top wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, who have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual exploitation of women wrestlers, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night, June 3, according to sources.

According to reports, wrestlers shared their concerns with the Home Minister. Sources said that the meeting went on till Saturday night and Amit Shah listened to the wrestlers' claims. Wrestlers reportedly pressed for an early chargesheet against BJP MLA Brij Bhushan. Amit Shah reportedly assured wrestlers that an impartial probe will take place in the matter. According to sources, Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law remains the same for everyone. "Let the law take its own course," Shah reportedly told protesting wrestlers.

#BREAKING | Union Home Minister Amit Shah met protesting wrestlers on Saturday: Sources. 'Let law take its own course,' said Home Minister to wrestlers who are protesting against WFI chief.#WrestlersProtest #AmitShah #BrijBhushanSharanSinghhttps://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/FaW6ng2Qda — Republic (@republic) June 5, 2023

The Saturday meeting with Amit Shah comes days after the protesting wrestlers reached Haridwar to immerse their medals in the river Ganga. However, they were stopped by farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait who gave an ultimatum to the government to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh before June 9.

Farmers protest in support of protesting wrestlers

The Khap mahapanchayat, which was held in Kurukshetra in support of protesting wrestlers, concluded on June 2 giving an ultimatum to the government to arrest outgoing WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They have also stated that if the arrest is not made then the farmers will accompany the wrestlers back to the Jantar Mantar for the protest. The Balyan Khap chief Rakesh Tikait, while speaking to media persons stated, “The government has time till the 9th (June) to resolve the matter through talks."

"He (Brij Bhushan) should be arrested or else we will take these children (wrestlers) to sit at Jantar Mantar on the 9th, it has been decided. We will hold panchayats across the country. Wrestlers have said that we had given you 5 days time and nothing has happened yet, we are very tense and any accident can happen,” Rakesh Tikait said.

2 FIRs against WFI boss Brij Bhushan

Delhi Police have filed two FIRs and 10 complaints against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh based on sexual harassment allegations by wrestlers. On June 2, Republic TV accessed the details of these two FIRs and complaints against the WFI president. According to the two FIRs, the WFI boss has been accused of demanding sexual favours. Further, at least 10 complaints of molestation have also been registered against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Delhi's Connaught Place police station filed two FIRs under Sections 354, 354(a), 354(d) and 34 against Brij Bhushan alleging sexual harassment. In the FIRs, the WFI boss has been accused of demanding sexual favours from women wrestlers. The complaint mentioned 10 incidents in which there are cases of molestation. In the complaints, wrestlers have accused the WFI chief of inappropriate touching, trying to place a hand on the chest on any pretext, carrying the hand from the chest to the back, and stalking. The complaint was given at the Connaught Place police station on 21 April and the Delhi Police registered two FIRs on 28 April. Notably, the first FIR mentioned the allegations by six Olympians, while the second one mentioned the allegations levelled by the father of a minor.