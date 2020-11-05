Protestors In Bengaluru Attack Maha Govt Over Arnab's Arrest, Say ‘they Killed Democracy’

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday launched a protest in Bengaluru against the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami and demanded his "immediate release". The protestors held placards and raised slogans against the Maharashtra Government while stating that the government has murdered the constitutional rights.

One of the protestors while raising his voice against the Maharashtra Government called the Maha Vikas Aghadi as "Maha Violence Aghadi" as "they have killed the democracy".

"I think Maharashtra what we call it as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, it is Maha Violence Aghadi, they have killed democracy, they have shown us that they are the thugs, they don't believe in democracy, they want to terrorise people. Its a dictatorship government," one of the protestors said.

"It is unfortunate that Sonia Sena has taken over the Maharashtra Government and put emergency. We have fought against the emergency, we have fought against Indira Gandhi now we have to fight against Sonia Gandhi," he added.

Outrage against arrest of Arnab Goswami

Also on November 4 after Arnab Goswami's indiscriminate arrest, widespread protests were held in different parts of the country including Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, Bengaluru, against the arrest. In a hearing that went on from Wednesday evening to near midnight, the Alibaug sessions court heard the matter and observed that Police reopened the closed case without the prior consent of the court. The Court also observed that there is no chain showing nexus between suicide and the role of the accused. The court denied the police custody of Arnab as sought by the Police and sent him to 14 days judicial custody. The Bombay High Court, which heard his bail plea on Thursday, has now posted it for hearing and will issue orders on Friday at 3 PM.

There has been a nationwide outrage from all sections of society ranging from political fraternity and human rights commissions to common citizens against the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government after Arnab was assaulted at his house by Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning, then dragged and shoved inside the police van to be taken to Alibaug Police Station in a case that was closed. Arnab was not even allowed to arrange for his legal and medical assistance. While the Mumbai Police was in full display of abuse of power, Republic's executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak tried to enter Arnab's residence to report from the site but were thrown out by the Police.

