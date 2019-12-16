Delhi Police On Jamia Violence: 'Protesters Set Bus On Fire, Crime Branch To Investigate'

Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa on Monday briefed the media about the events that lead to the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night. He said, "I firstly want to say that Jamia is not a unified campus. There are blocks on either side of the road. When the students came there on Friday, they were stopped and then the Delhi police exercised maximum restraint. The same happened on Saturday and the maximum restraint was exercised."

He added, "On Sunday, protests were staged in which residents of the Jamia area also participated. Our staff showed maximum restraint despite provocations. Around 4:30 pm some protesters went towards Mata Mandir marg and set a bus on fire." MS Randhawa further said, "Rumours are being spread on social media. I want to assure and appeal to students that action will be taken against who are involved. The rumours are being spread that police personnel burn down the buses. No casualties have taken place, no firing took place. Delhi police used minimum force, our staff didn't have arms at that time."

The Delhi Police PRO also said that around 30 police personnel received injuries, 2 SHO suffered fractures and one of the personnel is in ICU. "There were students who were detained the previous night and then left after verification. 2 FIRs have been registered against students for rioting and arson. Crime Branch will investigate the matter from all angles." he said.

SC agrees to hear plea on violence at Jamia

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear petitions filed on behalf of students of Jamia Millia Islamia University over police action against them on Sunday during which many students were injured as police barged into the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge and firing teargas shells. The Supreme Court, however, made it clear that one does not get a right to riot just because one is a student. Meanwhile, protests are being held at various universities across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles in New Friends’ Colony near the university during a demonstration against the act, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire-fighters injured. A Jamia students’ body claimed they had nothing to do with the arson and “certain elements” had joined the protest and “disrupted” it. They also accused the police of high-handedness.

