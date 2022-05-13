Angry reactions continue to pour in from across the country over the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, in Chadoora, Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. Expressing his anguish over the incident, a Kashmiri Pandit community leader launched a scathing attack on the Jammu and Kashmir administration stating that they cannot escape from their responsibilities.

The community leader who was present at the cremation ground in Bantalab, where the last rites of Rahul Bhat are being carried out, spoke to Republic and asserted that there is a need to take the security of Kashmiri Pandits seriously by the administration.

"Politicians in Kashmir are responsible for this as Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted by terrorists constantly", he said.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina also reacted to the shocking development, calling it a "cowardly act" by Pakistan and vowed to teach them a proper lesson. Stating that it is a very serious matter, Raina further said that Rahul Bhat was honest and was working hard for the people. Notably, Rahul was working on Prime Minister's package for Kashmiri Pandits in the Tehsildar office.

Local Kashmiri Pandits demand justice over 'targetted killing'

Many other local people and leaders who were present at the cremation ground were also seen expressing their anger and grief at the incident. Speaking to Republic, a local Kashmiri Pandit said, "We will not leave our motherland, we want justice."

Asserting that they will take back Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Kashmiri Pandits dismissed suggestions by politicians urging talks with Pakistan. "Why will we talk to them (Pakistan). This is a clear case of targetted killing," a person said.

Also, hitting out at former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, the angry civilians questioned why she is silent and not doing anything. "I will hold politicians accountable. We are not minorities and it is pure cleansing of Hindus", one said. Another person urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the place.

Meanwhile, the agitating angry Kashmiri Pandits have also placed a few agendas to be fulfilled as compensation for Rahul Bhat's murder. Some of these include ensuring a government job in Jammu for Rahul Bhat's wife, monetary compensation for his family, free education for his daughter, and transfer of migrant PMP employees to Jammu.

On Thursday, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit who was working as a clerk in the Tehsildar's office was attacked by a group of terrorists who fired bullets at him from close proximity. Following this, he was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was later moved to Srinagar. However, after battling for his life for several hours, Bhat succumbed to his injuries at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar.

