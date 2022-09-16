Protests At New York's Lit Fest Against BJP's Representation; Shazia Ilmi Shown Placards

Following news that the representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party would be attending this year’s Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) events in New York City, a pressure campaign began, seeking a boycott of the event. In the visuals, activists and writers can be seen raising placards as BJP's national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi addressed the programme in the United States city.

During Republic TV's Debate, Ilmi narrated what exactly happened. In the presence of Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the BJP spokesperson said, "This is not the first time that I have been to the JLF, I have been there a number of times. And to be fair, they did not succumb to the bullying and the pressures exerted by this lobby, so much so that they wrote to every panellist who spoke that they should not be there because of the BJP's presence-- I was there, along with Guru Paswan."

The protesting organisations included Majlis Ash-Shura, New York– Islamic Leadership Council of New York, MWK, South Asian Solidarity Initiative (SASI) and No Separate Justice.

'The chorus of the protesters grew louder...'

Earlier in the day, Ilmi had also taken to Twitter to highlight how 'the chorus of the protesters grew louder as they flashed placards against India!' "And against this very telling backdrop of hate, I spoke of the necessity to bury hatred within and without. I will not allow ‘borrowed hate and mortgaged rage’ to come between my truth and theirs!" she wrote on the microblogging site.

