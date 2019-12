Several school students and teachers took to streets to protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi for closing unrecognized schools in the capital. The protest was organized near the Delhi Chief Minister's residence in North Delhi. The students and teachers were heard sloganeering "Wake up Kejriwal, Wake up Manish Sisodia" while holding placards claiming that the future of 10 lakh students will be at risk by this move.