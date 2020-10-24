Protests Erupt In Bengaluru Over Mumbai Police's Witch-hunt Against Republic TV

As Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh goes all-in to target Republic Media Network, people in Bengaluru took to streets, protesting against the unmitigated witch-hunt unleashed onto the Network and its employees.

Expressing solidarity with Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, one of the protestors at Ashoka pillar said, "Someone is trying to curb a media who is relaying the truth to the nation, every ordinary man has the right to go in front of the government and question them if they don't raise their voice for truth, who else will? Will you? Do you have the guts to come to media and give a truthful statement to them?"

"Arnab Goswami has put forward some evidence against you (Param Bir Singh). By law, you have the right to question him but under what law do you have the right file a case against 1000 people who are working and earning their living? There is freedom on this land. If you try to curb their voice, we will not sit quiet, we will question you back," said Ramesh, who is also a former personnel of the CRPF.

A former police personnel who has worked under the Bengaluru Police Commissioner said, "We support Arnab Goswami because we love Republic, it is a channel which is giving the correct information. I am very sorry, but I want the Central Government to intervene, Governor's rule should be introduced in Maharashtra and Param Bir Singh should be kicked out."

The nation's outrage comes in response to the FIR that has been lodged against the entire editorial team of the network, including 1000 employees and top editors of the Network. The Mumbai police has booked the case for a serious non-bailable offence for incitement to disaffection among members of the Police Force and defaming Mumbai Police - under sections 500 and 34 of IPC.

#LIVE on #ParamBirScam | Country stands up in mass movement against injustice on Republic, Bengaluru protests in support. Watch here and share your views using the hashtag - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ilyvbtOaHn — Republic (@republic) October 24, 2020

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

Republic employees have been questioned for over a combined 100 hours in this brazen attack on freedom of press. Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 17 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

Two shocking decisions dominated proceedings on Friday. First, Section 91 notice was filed against Republic TV, that sought details of the smallest transactions, like the cost of tissue, papers among others. This was followed by FIR against all employees of Republic Media Network, that sent shockwaves across the nation. These are just the latest in a concerted and single-minded witch-hunt against the network which has been utterly and comprehensively exposed fact-by-fact at every turn.

Accompanying Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy to the NM Joshi Marg Police Station on Saturday, Arnab Goswami pointed out that Param Bir Singh, in his witch hunt to target Republic, invoked one of the rarest sections, Section 3(1) - a 1922 law belonging to the British Raj & last used during the Emergency era, to target the network's journalists.

