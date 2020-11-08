Protests Erupt In Guwahati As Arnab Goswami Transferred To Jail Amid Judicial Custody

Support has been pouring in for Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, and now the people of Guwahati have staged a massive protest. Visuals from the protest show people standing in solidarity with Arnab Goswami holding placards, posters and banners to raise their voice against the injustice being meted out to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief. The protestors can be heard chanting slogans and demanding his immediate release. This comes amid the shocking visuals from his being moved to Taloja Jail from judicial custody at Alibag on Sunday.

Speaking to Republic TV, a protestor expressed her anger and said, "All these citizens of Guwahati have gathered solely to support Arnab Goswami. This protest being staged by us the citizens of Guwahati, citizens of India is our way of waking those in the highest offices."

Arnab Goswami moved to Taloja jail

Hours ago on Sunday morning, Arnab Goswami was taken in a police van with a black screen in an attempt to prevent him from being seen and the policemen also blocked him from speaking to the media.

RAISE YOUR VOICE | "My life is in danger, please tell the courts to help me. When I wanted to speak to the lawyer I was assaulted in jail by the jailer" Speak Up For Arnab Goswami; Use #IndiaWithArnab; #BREAKING updates #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/7tB1p18pXW — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

"My life is in danger. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat. Please tell the courts to help me. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. Also, I was assaulted in jail by the jailer. I was assaulted when I wanted to speak to my lawyer. 'Mujhe maara gaya'" screamed Arnab Goswami from the van.

On November 4, Arnab Goswami was arrested assaulted and forcefully taken to the Raigad police station an abetment to suicide case that had been closed in 2019 and now reopened without court's consent. On the same evening, Alibag CJM rejected police custody and sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody instead. On Saturday, the Bombay HC reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

