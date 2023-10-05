Protests Erupt In PoJK, Locals Allege Atrocities Inflicted By Pak Govt

Locals in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have come out on the streets in protest against the alleged atrocities of the Pakistan Army on the civilians. The locals sought the release of their leaders who have been booked under fake cases to suppress their voices against the PoJK government.

Coming out on the roads of Muzaffarabad, locals of PoJK raised slogans against Pakistani establishment and Army for atrocities. "We will see the light of the day very soon; the establishment's plan is exposed. This powerless Muzaffarabad Assembly cannot control and weaken us. Our leaders have been arrested under the garb of fake FIRs and we seek their immediate release," said one of the protesters at Markazi Chowk in Muzaffarabad, PoJK.

The protest came days after a complete bandh on the streets in different cities of PoJK on Saturday to protest against the “arbitrary arrests” of civilians who were booked by the police for holding public demonstrations against the Pak government was held. Locals in Rawlakot and Muzaffarabad have thrown their electricity bills in river Jehlum as mark of their resentment against the government in Muzaffarabad.

The people have also expressed their anguish over rising prices of electricity, especially for the people of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan. "Electricity is given to the people of Pakistan at Rs 2 per unit, but when it comes to us, it becomes more than Rs 52 per unit. Even animals have rights in the world, but not the people here in PoJK. We will not bow down, we will prefer to die than to accept what they are imposing. The message for leaders is very clear - give us free electricity and wheat, otherwise we will stand up for our future generations," said another protester in the Reda area of Muzaffarabad, PoJK.

Rajiv Chunni, Chairman of S.O.S. International told Republic that the people on the other side of J&K are suffering, alleging that they are being treated as a colony of Pakistan and their rights have been curtailed. "It is high time that the Indian government step in, as we have a 1994 resolution, which was unanimously passed by Parliament of India that involved the entire Jammu and Kashmir, including the area that is in illegal occupation of Pakistan," he added.