In Patna, people protested after a woman who was set ablaze in Muzzafarpur succumbed to her injuries. The incident took place on December 7, when she resisted the rape attempt by her neighbor after which he set her on fire. The victim had suffered 90% burns. The family spoke about how they have been going back and forth to police stations but they have been dissuaded from pursuing the case further since the accused comes from a well-off family.