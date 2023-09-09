Protests Held In Latur Seeking Quota For Maratha Community

Outfits seeking reservations in jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community held protests, including a mock funeral of elected representatives, in Latur on Saturday.

Police intervened and took away the materials being used as part of the mock funeral, after which some participants made a bonfire of paper and other items.

Those who took part said elected representatives from the Maratha community were ineffective and were not exerting pressure on the government to provide reservations.

A Maratha Kranti Morcha functionary claimed their request to the management of schools, colleges and coaching classes to keep these shut during the day evoked a good response.

Several of those who took part in the protests said the Maharashtra government must immediately give reservations to the community.

The issue of Maratha quota took centrestage in the state on September 1 after agitators faced police action in Jalna district.

Police had to resort to force after a group protesting for quota in Antarwali Sarati there refused to let authorities admit a man on hunger strike in hospital.

The resulting violence led to injuries to several people, including 40 policemen, while 15 state transport buses were set ablaze.