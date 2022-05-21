Protests in Gurugram over arrest of 2 CAs in GST refund case

Gurugram, May 21 (PTI) A court here on Saturday reserved its verdict till Monday on a bail application filed by two chartered accountants arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 15-crore GST refund scam.

The application by chartered accountants Sunil and Gaurav is being heard in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoj Kumar.

Members of the Gurugram chapter of the North Indian Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, meanwhile, took out a protest march from the Sector 32 CGST office to the district court premises against the arrest of the duo.

The protest caused traffic disruption on Sohna Road for some time.

According to police, a few days back, some men had faked up a business and filed for a refund of Rs 15 crore of GST. The two arrested accountants had allegedly attested their documents and aided in all official work which helped in the release of the refund, they said.

Terming the arrest "completely wrong", the protesters said the refund was issued with the connivance of officials. They claimed that rather than punishing the chartered accountants, action should have been taken against the benefitting party -- a trader and the erring GST official. The protesters also demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam.

They said a chartered accountant's job was to certify papers, and it was the job of the departmental officers to investigate the firms filing the documents.

Mohit Singhal, chairman of the Gurugram chapter of the NIRC of ICAI, said while it takes months to release a few lakh rupees as refunds, Rs 15 crore was released within a matter of days. "It is clear from this that a game has been played in the name of issuing refunds," he added. PTI COR IJT

