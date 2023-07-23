Protests In JK's Rajouri After Woman's Death Under Mysterious Circumstances

A 26-year-old woman's death under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir has sparked protests in the region with the aggrieved family members demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

The police on Saturday began inquest proceedings into the death.

According to police, the victim, Shazia Kouser, a resident of Pallulian, was brought to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Rajouri on Friday, but was declared dead by doctors. They said the victim's family members staged a protest outside the hospital in support of their demand for an inquiry into the circumstances leading to her death.

The protesters later dispersed after police and civil officers assured them justice.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said after the woman was declared dead, the accompanying attendants took the body to Pallulian for burial.

However, her father informed Police Post Rajouri city that his daughter died under suspicious circumstances, the officer said, adding that a police party rushed to the spot and shifted the body to GMC Hospital where a postmortem was conducted by the board of doctors Saturday morning.

"Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated and further investigation is on," Singh added.