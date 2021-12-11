A day after the farmers called off their agitation against the three farm laws, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday claimed that the "farmers protest has not ended but it is on hold". The protesting farmers ended their agitation after receiving a formal letter from the Centre on Thursday. In the letter, the Centre gave them assurance of agreeing to their pending demands. Speaking on the farmers' protest, Bhupesh Baghel claimed that the protest is now on hold and that farmers will look into the government's proposal first.

"Farmers have not withdrawn their agitation but put it on hold. The agitation has not ended. Farmers will look into the government's proposals first," said Bhupesh Baghel

Farmers suspend protests against farm laws

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) suspended their protests at Delhi's borders on Thursday. The SKM is an umbrella body of the several farmer organisations that were agitating against the three farm laws that were passed by the Centre. The SKM paid tributes to the farmers who died during the agitation that had commenced on November 26, 2020. In addition, the farmers body also stated that the farmers will start returning home from December 11. Moroever, they have vowed to restart their agitation if the Centre reneges on its promises. The farmers will conduct a review meeting on December 11.

"We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on January 15. If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation," said farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni

Farm laws repealed

As the Winter Session of the Parliament commenced, all three farm laws were repealed by both houses. The Opposition MPs strongly voiced out against the passing of the farm laws in both houses without a debate. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the environment was not conducive for debates. Hence the Bills were passed via voice vote. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge was allowed to speak briefly before the bills were passed with majority votes via voice vote. The bill will now be sent to the President for approval.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will repeal all three farm laws in the Winter Session of the Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure. Farmers have said that they will not stop the protests till their 6-point demands are met.