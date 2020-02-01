Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

'Proud Daughter Of India': Tributes Pour In On Kalpana Chawla's Death Anniversary

General News

February 1 marks 16th death anniversary of Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman in space and tributes pour in from several netizens for the inspiring woman.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Proud daughter of India

February 1 marks the 16th death anniversary of Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman to go to space. She was one of the seven crew members who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia when it disintegrated over Texas during its re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere on February 1, 2003. Chawla was not only the first Indian-origin woman to travel to outer space but only the second Indian to have done that after Rakesh Sharma. 

However, years after her tragic death, she continues to inspire thousands of people around the globe, especially women who aspire to become astronauts. Tributes poured in from several netizens for the woman who was posthumously awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor. Born in Karnal in 1961, Chawla was sent into space in 1997, and from politicians to activists, everyone remembered the 'Proud daughter of India'. 

'Remembered Forever'

While many leaders, including the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar among others remembered the 'brave daughter' for her achievements. 

Read -  NASA Decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope After 16 Years Of Operation

Read -  Indian Space Tech To Be Essential Tool In Making Of Modi's New India: Minister

Read -  US Wishes India 'decade Full Of Achievements'; Lists Water, Space Trade, Energy & Security

Read - Spacewalking Astronauts Close To Fixing Cosmic Ray Detector

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FMR FM: LAUNDRY LIST OF OLD SCHEMES
GOVT TO SELL LIC SHARES THROUGH IPO
FIRING AT JASOLA
'NO TAX HARASSMENT': SITHARAMAN
TEJASHWI: 'NO SPL BIHAR PACKAGE'
ABHISHEK SINGHVI SLAMS BUDGET 2020