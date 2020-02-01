'Proud Daughter Of India': Tributes Pour In On Kalpana Chawla's Death Anniversary

February 1 marks the 16th death anniversary of Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman to go to space. She was one of the seven crew members who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia when it disintegrated over Texas during its re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere on February 1, 2003. Chawla was not only the first Indian-origin woman to travel to outer space but only the second Indian to have done that after Rakesh Sharma.

However, years after her tragic death, she continues to inspire thousands of people around the globe, especially women who aspire to become astronauts. Tributes poured in from several netizens for the woman who was posthumously awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor. Born in Karnal in 1961, Chawla was sent into space in 1997, and from politicians to activists, everyone remembered the 'Proud daughter of India'.

'Remembered Forever'

While many leaders, including the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar among others remembered the 'brave daughter' for her achievements.

Tribute to Kalpana Chawla for her memorable achievement that inspires women to follow their aspirations with passion & dedication!#KalpanaChawla pic.twitter.com/rmQqciHJbQ — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) February 1, 2020

Remembering the first Indian woman in space, Kalpana Chawla, on her death anniversary.

A daughter who did India proud, #KalpanaChawla’s achievements will continue to inspire the youth, especially girls around the globe for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/xSsYOrCVHh — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 1, 2020

Tributes to the brave daughter of Haryana, #KalpanaChawla on her Punyatithi. Her sacrifice in the pursuit of space exploration will be remembered forever. She continues to inspire us all with her dedication, hard work and courage. pic.twitter.com/0PMdaEehB6 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 1, 2020

Punjab Government led by Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh pays tribute to #KalpanaChawla, the first Indian origin female to touch the space, on her death anniversary pic.twitter.com/27cKzf9Ddp — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) February 1, 2020

Remembering India’s 1st space woman #KalpanaChawla on her death anniversary & sharing a video of her speaking with former PM IK Gujral while on a space mission. She remains an inspiration for our youth, particularly our daughters, who dream to reach for the sky. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/7AW7Qa81jV — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 1, 2020

Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla set an example for every young Indian - even the sky is no limit.



Today, on her death anniversary, we pay tribute to this national hero. pic.twitter.com/UzgHERbe3L — Congress (@INCIndia) February 1, 2020

“The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on to it, and the perseverance to follow it.”

~ Kalpana Chawla

(March 17, 1962 – February 1, 2003)



Tributes to the symbol of courage & dedication on her death anniversary! pic.twitter.com/UgyI6s4zje — Pankaj Maurya (@mr_maurya_) February 1, 2020

#KalpanaChawla

If you can aim it you can do it.

Tributes to Kalpana Chawla💐🌺.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏@NASA @isro pic.twitter.com/LyEyTsxmP3 — Anamika Das🇮🇳 (@Anamika20jun) February 1, 2020

Humble tributes to the first Indian American astronaut Kalpana Chawla on her 17th death anniversary. 🇮🇳🇮🇳#KalpanaChawla pic.twitter.com/wJbuZWcvre — Harish Dahiya (@HarishDahiya92) February 1, 2020

"When you look at the stars and the galaxy, you feel that you are not just from any particular piece of land, but from the solar system."-Kalpana Chawla.

Remembering The First Woman Astronaut Of Indian Origin #KalpanaChawla Ma'am 🙏🇮🇳on her death anniversary.#KalpanaChawla pic.twitter.com/fCg1DnZVfN — Hasi Johari🇮🇳 (@warriorhasi_iaf) February 1, 2020

#KalpanaChawla, an Indian-American #astronaut & the first Indian woman in space, A role model for many young women in India & around the world, Kalpana will always be remembered for her incredible journey from #Karnal, where she was born, to @NASA.



Tributes on her SmrutiDin. pic.twitter.com/0XanDxnuJc — Nileshkumar Kulkarni (@NileshkumarMK) February 1, 2020

It was very proud moment for us. Kalpana chawla was the first Indian to go to space. pic.twitter.com/93GxL9O1RS — Raj (@Raj01300472) February 1, 2020

