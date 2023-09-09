'Proud Moment For India', Says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ahead Of G20 Summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday spoke ahead of the G20 Summit and extended greetings to the foreign delegates coming to India and called it an extremely proud moment for India.

"It is an extremely proud moment for India. Today India, under the leadership of PM Modi, is presiding over the G20. On this occasion, I welcome all the country heads and the guests with my heart..." said Chouhan.

He also stated that India is the nation that thousand years ago gave the idea that 'The World Is One Family' in the form of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which is the theme of G20 today.

"...The whole world is one family and this is the theme of G20...Today I am extremely happy and proud while saying that today PM Modi is leading the whole world..." said Chouhan. He further said, "I have complete faith that this G20 summit will pave a new path for global welfare."

India hosting G20 Leader's Summit

India is hosting the G20 Leader's Summit in the national capital at the newly developed Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10. The grand event is going to witness 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

India has set the twin aim of adding the African Union as a member of G20 and resolving disagreements about a joint statement related to the war in Ukraine at the Summit.

India during its presidency focused on various issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access.

(With inputs from ANI)