'Proud Of Him': Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy On Son-in-law Rishi Sunak Becoming UK PM

Indian billionaire businessman and the founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy congratulated his son-in-law Rishi Sunak for becoming the next Prime Minister

Indian billionaire businessman and the founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy congratulated his son-in-law Rishi Sunak for becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Further, Murthy expressed confidence that the country's first PM of Indian descent will do his best for the British people. Sunak, a Stanford and Oxford alumnae, is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of business magnate Narayana Murthy.  

The Father-in-law of the next UK Prime Minister said in a statement, “Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom," ANI reported.  

On Monday, October 24, the Conservative Party in Britain selected Rishi Sunak as its leader. After Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the contest, Rishi Sunak became the new Prime Minister of the country as well as the new head of the Conservative party. Notably, Indian-origin Rishi Sunak will take office after meeting King Charles III. 

PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak

In addition to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Sunak and expressed his desire to work closely with him on international matters. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030.” 

PM Modi even highlighted, “Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership".  

It is pertinent to mention that Sunak's turn in fortune was brought about by Liz Truss' resignation after her high-profile dismissal and resignation in her cabinet, which came after a harshly lambasted mini-budget that sent the value of the British pound plummeting. Following Truss' brief tenure as British prime minister, Rishi Sunak and former PM Boris Johnson were considered the front-runners to succeed her as leader of the UK. 

However, while asserting that he had the necessary support, Boris Johnson declared himself out of the running for the leadership of the Conservative party. Since "you can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament.," the former UK PM stated he had come to the decision that "this would simply not be the right thing to do." 

Meanwhile, in his campaign speech, the new UK PM pledged to lead "with integrity and humility." He further stated at the Conservative Party's headquarters that the UK has a deep economic crisis. He even highlighted Liz Truss's duties as the prime minister which she did “under exceptionally difficult circumstances”. Sunak continued by conveying his gratitude for being chosen as the Conservative and Unionist party's leader. 

